Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Target Raised by Royal Bank of Canada to $19.00

Old National Bancorp stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Old National Bancorp stock Target Raised by Royal Bank of Canada on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $19.00. The analysts previously had $18.00 target price. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Old National Bancorp traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $17.77. 2010603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1282172. On Wednesday, Shares of Old National Bancorp closed at $17.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average is $17.93.Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $21.28. While on yearly highs and lows, Old National Bancorp today has traded high as $17.78 and has touched $17.45 on the downward trend.

Old National Bancorp Earnings and What to expect:

Old National Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 18th, 2021. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp has generated $1.50 earnings per share over the last year ($1.81 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.8. Earnings for Old National Bancorp are expected to grow by 16.67% in the coming year, from $1.32 to $1.54 per share. Old National Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 18th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Old National Bancorp are expected to grow by 16.67% in the coming year, from $1.32 to $1.54 per share. The P/E ratio of Old National Bancorp is 9.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.26. The P/E ratio of Old National Bancorp is 9.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.93. Old National Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.99. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$17.33 And 5 day price change is $0.90 (5.33%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,366,940. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $17.13 and 20 day price change is $1.95 (12.33%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,086,880. 50 day moving average is $16.68 and 50 day price change is $1.08 ( 6.47%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,217,600. 200 day moving average is $17.93 and 200 day price change is $0.97 (5.77%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,006,594.

Other owners latest trading in Old National Bancorp :

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Assenagon Asset Management S.A. were 109,565 which equates to market value of $1.86M and appx 0.00% owners of Old National Bancorp

On 10/15/2021 shares held by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. were 10,162 which equates to market value of $0.17M and appx 0.00% owners of Old National Bancorp

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Fifth Third Bancorp were 1,854 which equates to market value of $31K and appx 0.00% owners of Old National Bancorp

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 72.42% for Old National Bancorp

