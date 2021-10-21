OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

OneMain stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. OneMain Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Sell.

Shares of OneMain traded down -$5.06 on Wednesday, reaching $55.30. 2171505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974929. Shares of OneMain were trading at $55.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.90 and its 200 day moving average is $55.78.OneMain has a 12 month low of $54.68 and a 12 month high of $63.19. While on yearly highs and lows, OneMain’s today has traded high as $59.50 and has touched $54.68 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

OneMain last posted its earnings results on October 19th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Its revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. OneMain has generated $6.07 earnings per share over the last year ($10.19 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.4. Earnings for OneMain are expected to decrease by -16.25% in the coming year, from $10.71 to $8.97 per share. OneMain has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 14th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of OneMain is 5.64, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of OneMain is 5.64, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.94. OneMain has a P/B Ratio of 2.24. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

5 day Moving Average is $58.72 And 5 day price change is -$2.26 (-3.89%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,427,057. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $57.42 and 20 day price change is -$1.26 (-2.21%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,062,489. 50 day moving average is $56.90 and 50 day price change is -$3.87 ( -6.48%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,175,628. 200 day moving average is $55.78 and 200 day price change is $6.01 (12.06%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,234,253.

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY were 755,813 which equates to market value of $41.82M and appx 1.70% owners of OneMain

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Sippican Capital Advisors were 19,465 which equates to market value of $1.08M and appx 0.90% owners of OneMain

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. were 4,828 which equates to market value of $0.27M and appx 0.00% owners of OneMain

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 84.96% for OneMain

