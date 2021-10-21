OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

OptimizeRx stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. OptimizeRx Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of OptimizeRx traded up $1.74 on Wednesday, reaching $94.89. 54769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486590. Shares of OptimizeRx were trading at $94.89 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $73.26 and its 200 day moving average is $56.71.OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $92.63 and a 12 month high of $95.20. While on yearly highs and lows, OptimizeRx's today has traded high as $95.20 and has touched $92.63 on the downward trend.

OptimizeRx Earnings and What to expect:

OptimizeRx last announced its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm earned $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 million. OptimizeRx has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($0.12 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 782.1. Earnings for OptimizeRx are expected to grow by 63.33% in the coming year, from $0.30 to $0.49 per share. OptimizeRx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for OptimizeRx are expected to grow by 63.33% in the coming year, from $0.30 to $0.49 per share. The P/E ratio of OptimizeRx is 782.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.30. The P/E ratio of OptimizeRx is 782.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 42.62. OptimizeRx has a P/B Ratio of 28.35. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $89.57 And 5 day price change is $9.44 (11.17%) with average volume for 5 day average is 190,148. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $83.43 and 20 day price change is $14.83 (18.74%) and average 20 day moving volume is 595,147. 50 day moving average is $73.26 and 50 day price change is $31.91 ( 51.39%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 350,015. 200 day moving average is $56.71 and 200 day price change is $58.59 (165.45%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 250,665.

Other owners latest trading in OptimizeRx :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. were 1,794 which equates to market value of $0.15M and appx 0.00% owners of OptimizeRx

On 9/17/2021 shares held by Virtu Financial LLC were 7,728 which equates to market value of $0.48M and appx 0.00% owners of OptimizeRx

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 43,847 which equates to market value of $2.71M and appx 0.00% owners of OptimizeRx

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 67.39% for OptimizeRx

