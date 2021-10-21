PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Target Raised by Piper Sandler to $62.00

PacWest Bancorp stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. PacWest Bancorp stock Target Raised by Piper Sandler on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $62.00. The analysts previously had $56.00 target price. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp traded on tuesday, reaching . shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of . On tuesday, Shares of PacWest Bancorp closed at . The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average is $40.48.PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of and a 12 month high of . While on yearly highs and lows, PacWest Bancorp today has traded high as and has touched on the downward trend.

PacWest Bancorp Earnings and What to expect:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$47.90 And 5 day price change is $1.13 (2.40%) with average volume for 5 day average is 737,144. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $46.58 and 20 day price change is $5.61 (13.16%) and average 20 day moving volume is 669,681. 50 day moving average is $43.79 and 50 day price change is $6.10 ( 14.47%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 621,638. 200 day moving average is $40.48 and 200 day price change is $21.84 (82.70%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 883,559.

Other owners latest trading in PacWest Bancorp :

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund were 39,171 which equates to market value of $1.78M and appx 0.00% owners of PacWest Bancorp

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Paragon Capital Management Ltd were 4,623 which equates to market value of $0.21M and appx 0.00% owners of PacWest Bancorp

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Pinnacle Associates Ltd. were 6,875 which equates to market value of $0.31M and appx 0.00% owners of PacWest Bancorp

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 88.45% for PacWest Bancorp

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING