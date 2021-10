PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Target Raised by Royal Bank of Canada to $55.00

PacWest Bancorp stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. PacWest Bancorp stock Target Raised by Royal Bank of Canada on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $55.00. The analysts previously had $52.00 target price. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $48.14. 719199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713257. On Wednesday, Shares of PacWest Bancorp closed at $48.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average is $40.48.PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $48.39. While on yearly highs and lows, PacWest Bancorp today has traded high as $48.39 and has touched $46.93 on the downward trend.

PacWest Bancorp Earnings and What to expect:

PacWest Bancorp last posted its earnings data on October 17th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business earned $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PacWest Bancorp has generated $2.10 earnings per share over the last year ($4.16 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.6. Earnings for PacWest Bancorp are expected to decrease by -12.24% in the coming year, from $4.82 to $4.23 per share. PacWest Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 19th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for PacWest Bancorp are expected to decrease by -12.24% in the coming year, from $4.82 to $4.23 per share. The P/E ratio of PacWest Bancorp is 11.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.26. The P/E ratio of PacWest Bancorp is 11.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.93. PacWest Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.56. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$47.88 And 5 day price change is $1.02 (2.16%) with average volume for 5 day average is 845,900. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $46.57 and 20 day price change is $5.50 (12.90%) and average 20 day moving volume is 696,870. 50 day moving average is $43.79 and 50 day price change is $5.99 ( 14.21%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 632,514. 200 day moving average is $40.48 and 200 day price change is $21.73 (82.28%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 886,278.

Other owners latest trading in PacWest Bancorp :

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund were 39,171 which equates to market value of $1.78M and appx 0.00% owners of PacWest Bancorp

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Paragon Capital Management Ltd were 4,623 which equates to market value of $0.21M and appx 0.00% owners of PacWest Bancorp

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Pinnacle Associates Ltd. were 6,875 which equates to market value of $0.31M and appx 0.00% owners of PacWest Bancorp

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 88.45% for PacWest Bancorp

