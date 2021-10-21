Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Target Raised by Mizuho to $500.00

Paycom Software stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Paycom Software stock Target Raised by Mizuho on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $500.00. The analysts previously had $400.00 target price. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of -2.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Paycom Software traded up $9.07 on Wednesday, reaching $521.70. 11952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363566. On Wednesday, Shares of Paycom Software closed at $521.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $490.53 and its 200 day moving average is $405.93.Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $302.44 and a 12 month high of $529.92. While on yearly highs and lows, Paycom Software today has traded high as $521.70 and has touched $512.00 on the downward trend.

Paycom Software Earnings and What to expect:

Paycom Software last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. The business earned $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. Paycom Software has generated $2.33 earnings per share over the last year ($2.90 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.8. Earnings for Paycom Software are expected to grow by 34.18% in the coming year, from $3.16 to $4.24 per share. Paycom Software has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021. Paycom Software will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 2nd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “9493807”.

The P/E ratio of Paycom Software is 176.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.27. The P/E ratio of Paycom Software is 176.77, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 42.50. Paycom Software has a PEG Ratio of 6.11. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Paycom Software has a P/B Ratio of 45.77. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$519.09 And 5 day price change is -$3.70 (-0.72%) with average volume for 5 day average is 330,460. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $507.92 and 20 day price change is $12.18 (2.43%) and average 20 day moving volume is 336,905. 50 day moving average is $490.53 and 50 day price change is $54.29 ( 11.84%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 339,556. 200 day moving average is $405.93 and 200 day price change is $85.75 (20.09%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 384,594.

Other owners latest trading in Paycom Software :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Avantax Advisory Services Inc. were 1,145 which equates to market value of $0.57M and appx 0.00% owners of Paycom Software

On 10/20/2021 shares held by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC were 905 which equates to market value of $0.45M and appx 0.10% owners of Paycom Software

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. were 29,515 which equates to market value of $14.63M and appx 0.10% owners of Paycom Software

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 71.98% for Paycom Software

