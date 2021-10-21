Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Target Raised by Mizuho to $280.00

Paylocity stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Paylocity stock Target Raised by Mizuho on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $280.00. The analysts previously had $220.00 target price. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of -3.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Paylocity traded up $4.08 on Wednesday, reaching $294.22. 4015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286382. On Wednesday, Shares of Paylocity closed at $294.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.00 and its 200 day moving average is $209.43.Paylocity has a 12 month low of $154.26 and a 12 month high of $298.63. While on yearly highs and lows, Paylocity today has traded high as $295.13 and has touched $291.11 on the downward trend.

Paylocity Earnings and What to expect:

Paylocity last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.14 million. Paylocity has generated $1.36 earnings per share over the last year ($1.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.1. Earnings for Paylocity are expected to grow by 42.61% in the coming year, from $1.15 to $1.64 per share. Paylocity has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 4th, 2021. Paylocity will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 4th at 5:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$288.40 And 5 day price change is $8.74 (3.11%) with average volume for 5 day average is 270,440. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $283.36 and 20 day price change is $1.51 (0.52%) and average 20 day moving volume is 265,990. 50 day moving average is $272.00 and 50 day price change is $43.00 ( 17.40%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 248,118. 200 day moving average is $209.43 and 200 day price change is $94.15 (48.04%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 236,608.

Other owners latest trading in Paylocity :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL were 4,100 which equates to market value of $1.15M and appx 0.00% owners of Paylocity

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Kestra Advisory Services LLC were 1,015 which equates to market value of $0.29M and appx 0.00% owners of Paylocity

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund were 12,673 which equates to market value of $3.55M and appx 0.00% owners of Paylocity

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 68.82% for Paylocity

