Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Paysafe stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Paysafe Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Paysafe traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $8.35. 3670408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6533199. Shares of Paysafe were trading at $8.35 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.22.Paysafe has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $19.57. While on yearly highs and lows, Paysafe's today has traded high as $8.46 and has touched $8.07 on the downward trend.

Paysafe Earnings and What to expect:

Paysafe last announced its earnings results on August 16th, 2021. The reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company earned $384.34 million during the quarter. Paysafe has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Paysafe are expected to grow by 100.00% in the coming year, from $0.09 to $0.18 per share. Paysafe has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Paysafe has a P/B Ratio of 69.58. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $8.01 And 5 day price change is $0.49 (6.22%) with average volume for 5 day average is 5,048,987. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $7.60 and 20 day price change is $0.13 (1.59%) and average 20 day moving volume is 6,316,197. 50 day moving average is $8.20 and 50 day price change is -$1.99 ( -19.16%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 7,559,547. 200 day moving average is $12.22 and 200 day price change is -$6.10 (-42.09%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 7,372,657.

Other owners latest trading in Paysafe :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC were 18,995 which equates to market value of $0.15M and appx 0.00% owners of Paysafe

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Kestra Advisory Services LLC were 20,023 which equates to market value of $0.16M and appx 0.00% owners of Paysafe

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Belvedere Trading LLC were 18,950 which equates to market value of $0.15M and appx 0.00% owners of Paysafe

In total Institutional ownership equates to There is no enough data Institutional Ownership Percentage for Paysafe

