PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

PennantPark Investment stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. PennantPark Investment Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of PennantPark Investment traded down -$0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $6.80. 44119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254063. Shares of PennantPark Investment were trading at $6.80 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26.PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $7.41. While on yearly highs and lows, PennantPark Investment's today has traded high as $6.83 and has touched $6.76 on the downward trend.

PennantPark Investment Earnings and What to expect:

PennantPark Investment last released its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business earned $20.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 million. PennantPark Investment has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year ($2.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.0. Earnings for PennantPark Investment are expected to grow by 15.38% in the coming year, from $0.52 to $0.60 per share. PennantPark Investment has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 17th, 2021. PennantPark Investment will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 18th at 12:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 719-457-0820 with passcode “1121877”.

The P/E ratio of PennantPark Investment is 3.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of PennantPark Investment is 3.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.94. PennantPark Investment has a PEG Ratio of 0.37. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. PennantPark Investment has a P/B Ratio of 0.87. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $6.78 And 5 day price change is $0.15 (2.26%) with average volume for 5 day average is 229,216. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $6.61 and 20 day price change is $0.34 (5.26%) and average 20 day moving volume is 237,784. 50 day moving average is $6.55 and 50 day price change is $0.05 ( 0.74%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 229,740. 200 day moving average is $6.26 and 200 day price change is $2.24 (49.12%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 360,487.

Other owners latest trading in PennantPark Investment :

On 10/13/2021 shares held by FNY Investment Advisers LLC were 5,000 which equates to market value of $32K and appx 0.00% owners of PennantPark Investment

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 227,011 which equates to market value of $1.52M and appx 0.00% owners of PennantPark Investment

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 727,327 which equates to market value of $4.86M and appx 0.00% owners of PennantPark Investment

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 33.84% for PennantPark Investment

