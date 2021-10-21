Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Target Raised by Piper Sandler to $254.00

Pioneer Natural Resources stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Pioneer Natural Resources stock Target Raised by Piper Sandler on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $254.00. The analysts previously had $222.00 target price. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources traded down -$2.48 on Wednesday, reaching $189.57. 139675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2359173. On Wednesday, Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources closed at $189.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.13 and its 200 day moving average is $153.17.Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $196.64. While on yearly highs and lows, Pioneer Natural Resources today has traded high as $191.60 and has touched $189.07 on the downward trend.

Pioneer Natural Resources Earnings and What to expect:

Pioneer Natural Resources last announced its earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The business earned $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. Pioneer Natural Resources has generated $1.64 earnings per share over the last year ($1.35 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.3. Earnings for Pioneer Natural Resources are expected to grow by 48.85% in the coming year, from $12.63 to $18.80 per share. Pioneer Natural Resources has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021. Pioneer Natural Resources will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 4th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Pioneer Natural Resources are expected to grow by 48.85% in the coming year, from $12.63 to $18.80 per share. The P/E ratio of Pioneer Natural Resources is 142.26, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.29. The P/E ratio of Pioneer Natural Resources is 142.26, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.47. Pioneer Natural Resources has a PEG Ratio of 1.40. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Pioneer Natural Resources has a P/B Ratio of 2.73. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$190.84 And 5 day price change is $1.29 (0.68%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,817,400. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $180.95 and 20 day price change is $42.00 (27.99%) and average 20 day moving volume is 2,394,390. 50 day moving average is $162.13 and 50 day price change is $40.57 ( 26.78%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 2,051,656. 200 day moving average is $153.17 and 200 day price change is $70.70 (58.26%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,464,362.

Other owners latest trading in Pioneer Natural Resources :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Avantax Advisory Services Inc. were 2,690 which equates to market value of $0.45M and appx 0.00% owners of Pioneer Natural Resources

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Venture Visionary Partners LLC were 12,060 which equates to market value of $2.04M and appx 0.10% owners of Pioneer Natural Resources

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Copeland Capital Management LLC were 58,861 which equates to market value of $9.80M and appx 0.30% owners of Pioneer Natural Resources

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 86.80% for Pioneer Natural Resources

