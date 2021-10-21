Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Target Raised by Truist to $36.00

Plug Power stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Plug Power stock Target Raised by Truist on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $36.00. The analysts previously had $29.00 target price. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Plug Power traded down -$0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $32.92. 19283571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22314989. On Wednesday, Shares of Plug Power closed at $32.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average is $35.14.Plug Power has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $75.49. While on yearly highs and lows, Plug Power today has traded high as $33.81 and has touched $32.53 on the downward trend.

Plug Power Earnings and What to expect:

Plug Power last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. The company earned $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. Plug Power has generated ($0.29) earnings per share over the last year (($1.53) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Plug Power are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.41) to ($0.20) per share. Plug Power has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Plug Power are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.41) to ($0.20) per share. The P/E ratio of Plug Power is -21.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Plug Power has a P/B Ratio of 10.52. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$32.40 And 5 day price change is -$0.67 (-1.99%) with average volume for 5 day average is 38,571,242. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $28.29 and 20 day price change is $6.00 (22.29%) and average 20 day moving volume is 25,550,096. 50 day moving average is $26.73 and 50 day price change is $3.82 ( 13.13%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 20,157,971. 200 day moving average is $35.14 and 200 day price change is $0.37 (1.14%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 31,718,363.

Other owners latest trading in Plug Power :

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Kestra Advisory Services LLC were 33,382 which equates to market value of $0.85M and appx 0.00% owners of Plug Power

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund were 175,864 which equates to market value of $4.49M and appx 0.10% owners of Plug Power

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. were 28,537 which equates to market value of $0.73M and appx 0.00% owners of Plug Power

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 47.46% for Plug Power

