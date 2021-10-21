Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to Conviction-Buy

Prologis stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Prologis Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Conviction-Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Prologis traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $144.22. 1216153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2437752. Shares of Prologis were trading at $144.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.50 and its 200 day moving average is $118.01.Prologis has a 12 month low of $143.83 and a 12 month high of $145.95. While on yearly highs and lows, Prologis’s today has traded high as $145.95 and has touched $143.83 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Prologis Earnings and What to expect:

Prologis last released its quarterly earnings data on October 14th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm earned $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Its revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has generated $3.80 earnings per share over the last year ($2.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.7. Earnings for Prologis are expected to grow by 10.81% in the coming year, from $4.07 to $4.51 per share. Prologis has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Prologis are expected to grow by 10.81% in the coming year, from $4.07 to $4.51 per share. The P/E ratio of Prologis is 68.95, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.29. The P/E ratio of Prologis is 68.95, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.94. Prologis has a PEG Ratio of 4.47. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Prologis has a P/B Ratio of 2.92. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $140.96 And 5 day price change is $9.76 (7.19%) with average volume for 5 day average is 2,320,079. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $131.63 and 20 day price change is $16.65 (12.93%) and average 20 day moving volume is 2,196,400. 50 day moving average is $132.50 and 50 day price change is $16.60 ( 12.87%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 2,345,680. 200 day moving average is $118.01 and 200 day price change is $51.58 (54.93%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,509,055.

Other owners latest trading in Prologis :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. were 45,463 which equates to market value of $5.70M and appx 0.10% owners of Prologis

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Avantax Advisory Services Inc. were 8,073 which equates to market value of $1.01M and appx 0.00% owners of Prologis

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL were 801,101 which equates to market value of $100.48M and appx 1.00% owners of Prologis

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 93.04% for Prologis

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING