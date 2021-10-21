Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Pulmonx stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Pulmonx Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Pulmonx traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $40.15. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338542. Shares of Pulmonx were trading at $40.15 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average is $45.94.Pulmonx has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $69.48. While on yearly highs and lows, Pulmonx's today has traded high as $40.44 and has touched $39.40 on the downward trend.

Pulmonx Earnings and What to expect:

Pulmonx last released its earnings results on August 2nd, 2021. The reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business earned $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 million. Pulmonx has generated ($3.16) earnings per share over the last year (($2.32) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Pulmonx are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.43) to ($1.27) per share. Pulmonx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Pulmonx are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.43) to ($1.27) per share. The P/E ratio of Pulmonx is -17.31, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Pulmonx has a P/B Ratio of 6.33. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $39.55 And 5 day price change is $1.33 (3.43%) with average volume for 5 day average is 201,740. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $38.46 and 20 day price change is $1.65 (4.29%) and average 20 day moving volume is 254,970. 50 day moving average is $38.68 and 50 day price change is $1.54 ( 3.99%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 312,172. 200 day moving average is $45.94 and 200 day price change is -$15.69 (-28.10%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 345,746.

Other owners latest trading in Pulmonx :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC were 29,150 which equates to market value of $1.05M and appx 0.20% owners of Pulmonx

On 9/24/2021 shares held by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans were 332,029 which equates to market value of $14.65M and appx 0.00% owners of Pulmonx

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 12,529 which equates to market value of $0.55M and appx 0.00% owners of Pulmonx

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 70.42% for Pulmonx

