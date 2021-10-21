Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Target Raised by Canaccord Genuity to $53.00

Qualtrics International stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Qualtrics International stock Target Raised by Canaccord Genuity on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $53.00. The analysts previously had $48.00 target price. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Qualtrics International traded up $3.19 on Wednesday, reaching $47.40. 1246935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948736. On Wednesday, Shares of Qualtrics International closed at $47.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average is N/A.Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $57.28. While on yearly highs and lows, Qualtrics International today has traded high as $48.00 and has touched $45.74 on the downward trend.

Qualtrics International Earnings and What to expect:

Qualtrics International last released its earnings data on October 19th, 2021. The reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.18 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Qualtrics International has generated ($0.64) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Qualtrics International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.76) to ($1.56) per share.

Earnings for Qualtrics International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.76) to ($1.56) per share. The P/E ratio of Qualtrics International is -69.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Qualtrics International is -69.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$44.30 And 5 day price change is -$1.21 (-2.66%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,303,500. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $43.87 and 20 day price change is -$2.14 (-4.62%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,042,615. 50 day moving average is $44.82 and 50 day price change is $0.43 ( 0.98%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 882,800. 200 day moving average is N/A and 200 day price change is N/A (N/A) and with average volume for 200 days is : N/A.

Other owners latest trading in Qualtrics International :

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Arkadios Wealth Advisors were 3,494 which equates to market value of $0.15M and appx 0.00% owners of Qualtrics International

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Assenagon Asset Management S.A. were 130,143 which equates to market value of $5.56M and appx 0.00% owners of Qualtrics International

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Elite Wealth Management Inc. were 16,059 which equates to market value of $0.69M and appx 0.10% owners of Qualtrics International

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 19.35% for Qualtrics International

