Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Target Raised by Citigroup Inc. to $139.00

Quanta Services stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Quanta Services stock Target Raised by Citigroup Inc. on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $139.00. The analysts previously had $120.00 target price. Citigroup Inc.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Quanta Services traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $115.03. 320000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1166378. On Wednesday, Shares of Quanta Services closed at $115.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.72 and its 200 day moving average is $93.15.Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $119.70. While on yearly highs and lows, Quanta Services today has traded high as $115.04 and has touched $113.15 on the downward trend.

Quanta Services Earnings and What to expect:

Quanta Services last released its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm earned $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services has generated $3.32 earnings per share over the last year ($3.73 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.6. Earnings for Quanta Services are expected to grow by 16.22% in the coming year, from $4.13 to $4.80 per share. Quanta Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Quanta Services is 30.65, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.27. The P/E ratio of Quanta Services is 30.65, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 19.61. Quanta Services has a P/B Ratio of 3.65. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$113.14 And 5 day price change is $3.32 (2.99%) with average volume for 5 day average is 870,240. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $113.90 and 20 day price change is -$1.55 (-1.34%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,103,385. 50 day moving average is $109.72 and 50 day price change is $20.08 ( 21.31%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,150,608. 200 day moving average is $93.15 and 200 day price change is $44.75 (64.32%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,096,740.

Other owners latest trading in Quanta Services :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Avantax Advisory Services Inc. were 3,560 which equates to market value of $0.41M and appx 0.00% owners of Quanta Services

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL were 17,200 which equates to market value of $1.96M and appx 0.00% owners of Quanta Services

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. were 85,438 which equates to market value of $9.73M and appx 0.00% owners of Quanta Services

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 88.07% for Quanta Services

