Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Target Raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to $33.00

Radius Health stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Radius Health stock Target Raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $33.00. The analysts previously had $31.00 target price. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Radius Health traded up $2.53 on Wednesday, reaching $17.99. 56389445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445028. On Wednesday, Shares of Radius Health closed at $17.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13.Radius Health has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $26.16. While on yearly highs and lows, Radius Health today has traded high as $23.00 and has touched $17.69 on the downward trend.

Radius Health Earnings and What to expect:

Radius Health last released its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.92 million. Radius Health has generated ($2.35) earnings per share over the last year (($1.29) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Radius Health are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.92) to $0.83 per share. Radius Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Radius Health are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.92) to $0.83 per share. The P/E ratio of Radius Health is -13.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$15.92 And 5 day price change is $3.46 (23.81%) with average volume for 5 day average is 11,678,620. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $13.91 and 20 day price change is $5.76 (47.10%) and average 20 day moving volume is 3,282,860. 50 day moving average is $13.47 and 50 day price change is $4.24 ( 30.84%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,523,116. 200 day moving average is $18.13 and 200 day price change is -$0.67 (-3.59%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 673,141.

Other owners latest trading in Radius Health :

On 9/17/2021 shares held by Virtu Financial LLC were 10,745 which equates to market value of $0.20M and appx 0.00% owners of Radius Health

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 81,236 which equates to market value of $1.48M and appx 0.00% owners of Radius Health

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Wells Fargo & Company MN were 166,689 which equates to market value of $3.04M and appx 0.00% owners of Radius Health

In total Institutional ownership equates to There is no enough data Institutional Ownership Percentage for Radius Health

