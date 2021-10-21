Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Target Raised by JMP Securities to $112.00

Raymond James stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Raymond James stock Target Raised by JMP Securities on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $112.00. The analysts previously had $103.00 target price. JMP Securities’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Raymond James traded down -$2.67 on Wednesday, reaching $99.00. 978382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828180. On Wednesday, Shares of Raymond James closed at $99.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.10 and its 200 day moving average is $84.99.Raymond James has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $101.68. While on yearly highs and lows, Raymond James today has traded high as $99.93 and has touched $97.37 on the downward trend.

Raymond James Earnings and What to expect:

Raymond James last released its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.28. The business earned $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Raymond James has generated $6.11 earnings per share over the last year ($8.42 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1. Earnings for Raymond James are expected to decrease by -1.99% in the coming year, from $10.05 to $9.85 per share. Raymond James has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Raymond James will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:15 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$100.15 And 5 day price change is $5.19 (5.38%) with average volume for 5 day average is 721,180. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $95.92 and 20 day price change is $14.75 (16.97%) and average 20 day moving volume is 815,880. 50 day moving average is $93.10 and 50 day price change is $10.22 ( 11.17%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 741,272. 200 day moving average is $84.99 and 200 day price change is $38.74 (61.55%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 968,260.

Other owners latest trading in Raymond James :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Avantax Advisory Services Inc. were 2,804 which equates to market value of $0.26M and appx 0.00% owners of Raymond James

On 10/20/2021 shares held by RMB Capital Management LLC were 9,100 which equates to market value of $0.84M and appx 0.00% owners of Raymond James

On 10/20/2021 shares held by 44 Wealth Management LLC were 4,617 which equates to market value of $0.43M and appx 0.20% owners of Raymond James

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 77.54% for Raymond James

