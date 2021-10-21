Earnings and Growth Analysis : Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Earnings results for Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial last released its earnings data on July 22nd, 2021. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The business earned $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial has generated $1.04 earnings per share over the last year ($2.53 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.3. Earnings for Regions Financial are expected to decrease by -15.70% in the coming year, from $2.42 to $2.04 per share. Regions Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 22nd, 2021. Regions Financial will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, October 22nd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 855-859-2056 with passcode “2058432”.

Analyst Opinion on Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

According to the issued ratings of 19 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Regions Financial stock is Hold based on the current 2 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for RF. The average twelve-month price target for Regions Financial is $20.84 with a high price target of $25.00 and a low price target of $17.00.

on RF’s analyst rating history

Regions Financial has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.26, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.84, Regions Financial has a forecasted downside of 11.4% from its current price of $23.52. Regions Financial has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 2.98%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Regions Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Regions Financial is 65.38%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Regions Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 33.33% next year. This indicates that Regions Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

In the past three months, Regions Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.21% of the stock of Regions Financial is held by insiders. 73.07% of the stock of Regions Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF



Earnings for Regions Financial are expected to decrease by -15.70% in the coming year, from $2.42 to $2.04 per share. The P/E ratio of Regions Financial is 9.30, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of Regions Financial is 9.30, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.91. Regions Financial has a PEG Ratio of 1.15. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Regions Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.37. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here