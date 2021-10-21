Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Earnings results for Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp last announced its earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company earned $65.40 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($4.09 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.0. Republic Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Republic Bancorp stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for RBCAA. The average twelve-month price target for Republic Bancorp is $46.00 with a high price target of $46.00 and a low price target of $46.00.

Republic Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $46.00, Republic Bancorp has a forecasted downside of 13.5% from its current price of $53.17. Republic Bancorp has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.36%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Republic Bancorp has been increasing its dividend for 22 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

In the past three months, Republic Bancorp insiders have sold 197.86% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $10,074.00 in company stock and sold $30,006.00 in company stock. 52.90% of the stock of Republic Bancorp is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 26.61% of the stock of Republic Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA)



The P/E ratio of Republic Bancorp is 13.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.26. The P/E ratio of Republic Bancorp is 13.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.93. Republic Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.35. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

