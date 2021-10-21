Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Downgraded by CIBC to Neutral

Resolute Forest Products stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Resolute Forest Products Downgraded by CIBC on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Neutral. The analysts previously had rating of Sector Outperform.

Shares of Resolute Forest Products traded down -$0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $13.12. 261827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616792. Shares of Resolute Forest Products were trading at $13.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.75.Resolute Forest Products has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $17.65. While on yearly highs and lows, Resolute Forest Products’s today has traded high as $13.62 and has touched $13.02 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Resolute Forest Products Earnings and What to expect:

Resolute Forest Products last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.72. The business earned $1.14 billion during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($4.43 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.0. Resolute Forest Products has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 4th, 2021. Resolute Forest Products will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 4th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call..

The P/E ratio of Resolute Forest Products is 3.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Resolute Forest Products is 3.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 16.44. Resolute Forest Products has a P/B Ratio of 0.99. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $13.48 And 5 day price change is -$0.54 (-3.87%) with average volume for 5 day average is 388,210. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $12.86 and 20 day price change is $1.73 (14.80%) and average 20 day moving volume is 450,853. 50 day moving average is $12.02 and 50 day price change is $1.44 ( 12.02%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 566,107. 200 day moving average is $11.75 and 200 day price change is $6.43 (0.9199) and with average volume for 200 days is : 764,376.

Other owners latest trading in Resolute Forest Products :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC were 69,604 which equates to market value of $0.83M and appx 0.50% owners of Resolute Forest Products

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Kestra Advisory Services LLC were 30,993 which equates to market value of $0.37M and appx 0.00% owners of Resolute Forest Products

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Assenagon Asset Management S.A. were 341,852 which equates to market value of $4.07M and appx 0.00% owners of Resolute Forest Products

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 84.03% for Resolute Forest Products

