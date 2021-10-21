Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Target Raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to $15.00

Rite Aid stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Rite Aid stock Target Raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $15.00. The analysts previously had $13.00 target price. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Rite Aid traded up $0.65 on tuesday, reaching $14.27. 2618129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1644930. On tuesday, Shares of Rite Aid closed at $14.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.50.Rite Aid has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $32.48. While on yearly highs and lows, Rite Aid today has traded high as $14.91 and has touched $13.81 on the downward trend.

Rite Aid Earnings and What to expect:

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$14.05 And 5 day price change is $0.62 (4.40%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,522,469. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $14.09 and 20 day price change is -$0.54 (-3.54%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,773,212. 50 day moving average is $15.73 and 50 day price change is -$0.36 ( -2.39%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,612,677. 200 day moving average is $18.50 and 200 day price change is -$1.10 (-6.96%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,257,030.

Other owners latest trading in Rite Aid :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Foundry Partners LLC were 247,000 which equates to market value of $3.51M and appx 0.10% owners of Rite Aid

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 677,909 which equates to market value of $11.05M and appx 0.00% owners of Rite Aid

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 332,935 which equates to market value of $5.43M and appx 0.00% owners of Rite Aid

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 56.03% for Rite Aid

