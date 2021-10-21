Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP)

Earnings results for Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies last released its earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has generated $12.74 earnings per share over the last year ($10.04 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.3. Earnings for Roper Technologies are expected to grow by 6.52% in the coming year, from $15.19 to $16.18 per share. Roper Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 22nd, 2021. Roper Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, October 22nd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP)

According to the issued ratings of 8 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Roper Technologies stock is Buy based on the current 1 sell rating, 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for ROP. The average twelve-month price target for Roper Technologies is $511.20 with a high price target of $560.00 and a low price target of $355.00.

on ROP’s analyst rating history

Roper Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $511.20, Roper Technologies has a forecasted upside of 7.6% from its current price of $474.94. Roper Technologies has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies has a dividend yield of 0.47%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Roper Technologies has been increasing its dividend for 29 years. The dividend payout ratio of Roper Technologies is 17.66%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Roper Technologies will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.91% next year. This indicates that Roper Technologies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP)

In the past three months, Roper Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $241,675.00 in company stock. Only 0.80% of the stock of Roper Technologies is held by insiders. 91.75% of the stock of Roper Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP



Earnings for Roper Technologies are expected to grow by 6.52% in the coming year, from $15.19 to $16.18 per share. The P/E ratio of Roper Technologies is 47.30, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of Roper Technologies is 47.30, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 33.76. Roper Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 2.97. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Roper Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 4.75. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here