Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Salem Media Group stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Salem Media Group Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Salem Media Group traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $3.80. 4344476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407266. Shares of Salem Media Group were trading at $3.80 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52.Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $4.73. While on yearly highs and lows, Salem Media Group's today has traded high as $4.09 and has touched $3.20 on the downward trend.

Salem Media Group Earnings and What to expect:

Salem Media Group last released its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.19 million. Salem Media Group has generated ($1.54) earnings per share over the last year ($0.22 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.1. Earnings for Salem Media Group are expected to decrease by -70.45% in the coming year, from $0.44 to $0.13 per share. Salem Media Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Salem Media Group are expected to decrease by -70.45% in the coming year, from $0.44 to $0.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Salem Media Group is 15.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.29. The P/E ratio of Salem Media Group is 15.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 21.78. Salem Media Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.65. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $3.35 And 5 day price change is -$0.10 (-2.83%) with average volume for 5 day average is 235,413. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $3.49 and 20 day price change is $0.41 (13.58%) and average 20 day moving volume is 515,718. 50 day moving average is $3.08 and 50 day price change is $0.81 ( 30.92%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 328,885. 200 day moving average is $2.52 and 200 day price change is $2.17 (172.22%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 504,177.

Other owners latest trading in Salem Media Group :

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC were 13,600 which equates to market value of $49K and appx 0.00% owners of Salem Media Group

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 13,636 which equates to market value of $35K and appx 0.00% owners of Salem Media Group

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Millennium Management LLC were 68,483 which equates to market value of $0.18M and appx 0.00% owners of Salem Media Group

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 12.50% for Salem Media Group

