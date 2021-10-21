Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Earnings results for Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Schlumberger has generated $0.68 earnings per share over the last year ($0.72 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.3. Earnings for Schlumberger are expected to grow by 45.60% in the coming year, from $1.25 to $1.82 per share. Schlumberger has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 22nd, 2021. Schlumberger will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, October 22nd at 9:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 402-970-0847 with passcode “6702282”.

Analyst Opinion on Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

According to the issued ratings of 15 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Schlumberger stock is Buy based on the current 3 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for SLB. The average twelve-month price target for Schlumberger is $33.81 with a high price target of $44.50 and a low price target of $25.00.

on SLB’s analyst rating history

Schlumberger has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $33.81, Schlumberger has a forecasted downside of 2.7% from its current price of $34.74. Schlumberger has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger pays a meaningful dividend of 1.45%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Schlumberger has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Schlumberger is 73.53%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Schlumberger will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.47% next year. This indicates that Schlumberger will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

In the past three months, Schlumberger insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.26% of the stock of Schlumberger is held by insiders. 76.26% of the stock of Schlumberger is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB



Earnings for Schlumberger are expected to grow by 45.60% in the coming year, from $1.25 to $1.82 per share. The P/E ratio of Schlumberger is 48.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of Schlumberger is 48.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.41. Schlumberger has a P/B Ratio of 3.87. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here