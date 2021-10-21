Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Earnings results for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology last released its earnings data on July 20th, 2021. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has generated $5.27 earnings per share over the last year ($5.44 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.8. Seagate Technology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 22nd, 2021. Seagate Technology will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, October 22nd at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

According to the issued ratings of 22 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Seagate Technology stock is Hold based on the current 12 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for STX. The average twelve-month price target for Seagate Technology is $95.95 with a high price target of $120.00 and a low price target of $61.00.

Seagate Technology has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.45, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 12 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $95.95, Seagate Technology has a forecasted upside of 19.2% from its current price of $80.53. Seagate Technology has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology pays a meaningful dividend of 3.30%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Seagate Technology has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Seagate Technology is 50.85%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

In the past three months, Seagate Technology insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,309,190.00 in company stock. Only 0.81% of the stock of Seagate Technology is held by insiders. 78.63% of the stock of Seagate Technology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX



The P/E ratio of Seagate Technology is 14.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.26. The P/E ratio of Seagate Technology is 14.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 27.26. Seagate Technology has a PEG Ratio of 9.09. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Seagate Technology has a P/B Ratio of 29.18. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

