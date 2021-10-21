Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Target Raised by UBS Group AG to $375.00

Signature Bank stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Signature Bank stock Target Raised by UBS Group AG on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $375.00. The analysts previously had $288.00 target price. UBS Group AG’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Signature Bank traded down -$1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $308.73. 34787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564599. On Wednesday, Shares of Signature Bank closed at $308.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.83 and its 200 day moving average is $236.36.Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $313.00. While on yearly highs and lows, Signature Bank today has traded high as $311.21 and has touched $307.87 on the downward trend.

Signature Bank Earnings and What to expect:

Signature Bank last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 18th, 2021. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank has generated $9.96 earnings per share over the last year ($12.69 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.4. Earnings for Signature Bank are expected to grow by 16.40% in the coming year, from $14.21 to $16.54 per share. Signature Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 20th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Signature Bank is 24.41, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.27. The P/E ratio of Signature Bank is 24.41, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.94. Signature Bank has a PEG Ratio of 1.95. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Signature Bank has a P/B Ratio of 2.85. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$304.28 And 5 day price change is $11.91 (4.00%) with average volume for 5 day average is 773,380. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $288.85 and 20 day price change is $57.03 (22.56%) and average 20 day moving volume is 586,255. 50 day moving average is $269.83 and 50 day price change is $55.30 ( 21.73%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 498,478. 200 day moving average is $236.36 and 200 day price change is $174.36 (128.75%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 618,174.

Other owners latest trading in Signature Bank :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL were 9,800 which equates to market value of $2.67M and appx 0.00% owners of Signature Bank

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Reinhart Partners Inc. were 53,847 which equates to market value of $14.66M and appx 0.70% owners of Signature Bank

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. were 176,869 which equates to market value of $48.16M and appx 0.10% owners of Signature Bank

In total Institutional ownership equates to There is no enough data Institutional Ownership Percentage for Signature Bank

