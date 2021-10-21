Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Target Raised by Wedbush to $340.00

Signature Bank stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Signature Bank stock Target Raised by Wedbush on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $340.00. The analysts previously had $320.00 target price. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Signature Bank traded up $13.23 on tuesday, reaching $309.96. 197406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555813. On tuesday, Shares of Signature Bank closed at $309.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.79 and its 200 day moving average is $236.35.Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $313.00. While on yearly highs and lows, Signature Bank today has traded high as $310.21 and has touched $299.15 on the downward trend.

Signature Bank Earnings and What to expect:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$303.91 And 5 day price change is $10.07 (3.38%) with average volume for 5 day average is 674,891. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $288.75 and 20 day price change is $55.19 (21.83%) and average 20 day moving volume is 561,633. 50 day moving average is $269.79 and 50 day price change is $53.46 ( 21.00%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 488,629. 200 day moving average is $236.35 and 200 day price change is $172.52 (127.38%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 615,712.

Other owners latest trading in Signature Bank :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. were 176,869 which equates to market value of $48.16M and appx 0.10% owners of Signature Bank

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Kestra Advisory Services LLC were 1,113 which equates to market value of $0.30M and appx 0.00% owners of Signature Bank

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund were 19,390 which equates to market value of $5.28M and appx 0.10% owners of Signature Bank

