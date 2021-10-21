Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Target Raised by Canaccord Genuity to $164.00

Silvergate Capital stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Silvergate Capital stock Target Raised by Canaccord Genuity on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $164.00. The analysts previously had $150.00 target price. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Silvergate Capital traded up $13.56 on tuesday, reaching $150.50. 1044623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1009944. On tuesday, Shares of Silvergate Capital closed at $150.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.51 and its 200 day moving average is $116.12.Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $187.86. While on yearly highs and lows, Silvergate Capital today has traded high as $153.84 and has touched $138.43 on the downward trend.

Silvergate Capital Earnings and What to expect:

ServisFirst Bancshares last released its earnings data on October 17th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares has generated $3.13 earnings per share over the last year ($3.61 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.3. Earnings for ServisFirst Bancshares are expected to grow by 1.06% in the coming year, from $3.77 to $3.81 per share.

Earnings for ServisFirst Bancshares are expected to grow by 1.06% in the coming year, from $3.77 to $3.81 per share. The P/E ratio of ServisFirst Bancshares is 21.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.13. The P/E ratio of ServisFirst Bancshares is 21.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.70. ServisFirst Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 4.17. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$152.68 And 5 day price change is -$8.35 (-5.32%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,308,628. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $139.68 and 20 day price change is $46.58 (45.66%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,240,717. 50 day moving average is $121.51 and 50 day price change is $33.32 ( 28.90%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 844,479. 200 day moving average is $116.12 and 200 day price change is $80.49 (118.18%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,158,186.

Other owners latest trading in Silvergate Capital :

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Kestra Advisory Services LLC were 2,610 which equates to market value of $0.30M and appx 0.00% owners of Silvergate Capital

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Dfpg Investments LLC were 2,031 which equates to market value of $0.33M and appx 0.10% owners of Silvergate Capital

On 10/18/2021 shares held by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC were 31,898 which equates to market value of $3.68M and appx 0.10% owners of Silvergate Capital

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 73.71% for Silvergate Capital

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING