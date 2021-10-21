SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

SWK stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. SWK Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of SWK traded down -$0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $19.31. 4832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33022. Shares of SWK were trading at $19.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average is $16.60.SWK has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $20.49. While on yearly highs and lows, SWK’s today has traded high as $19.72 and has touched $19.20 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

SWK Earnings and What to expect:

SWK last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 15th, 2021. The reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $22.27 million for the quarter. SWK has generated $1.63 earnings per share over the last year ($2.05 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.4. Earnings for SWK are expected to grow by 1.68% in the coming year, from $2.38 to $2.42 per share. SWK has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of SWK is 9.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of SWK is 9.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.94. SWK has a PEG Ratio of 0.81. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. SWK has a P/B Ratio of 1.04. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $19.35 And 5 day price change is $0.28 (1.45%) with average volume for 5 day average is 11,171. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $19.07 and 20 day price change is $0.49 (2.57%) and average 20 day moving volume is 18,183. 50 day moving average is $18.87 and 50 day price change is $2.28 ( 13.21%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 25,693. 200 day moving average is $16.60 and 200 day price change is $5.44 (38.58%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 18,916.

Other owners latest trading in SWK :

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Millennium Management LLC were 23,490 which equates to market value of $0.41M and appx 0.00% owners of SWK

On 8/16/2021 shares held by Cannell Capital LLC were 996,519 which equates to market value of $17.49M and appx 2.80% owners of SWK

On 8/16/2021 shares held by State Street Corp were 19,864 which equates to market value of $0.35M and appx 0.00% owners of SWK

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 90.36% for SWK

