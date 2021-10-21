Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Target Raised by Citigroup Inc. to $56.00

Synchrony Financial stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Synchrony Financial stock Target Raised by Citigroup Inc. on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $56.00. The analysts previously had $51.00 target price. Citigroup Inc.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Synchrony Financial traded down -$0.47 on tuesday, reaching $51.79. 2621159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4907908. On tuesday, Shares of Synchrony Financial closed at $51.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average is $44.82.Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $52.49. While on yearly highs and lows, Synchrony Financial today has traded high as $52.10 and has touched $50.00 on the downward trend.

Synchrony Financial Earnings and What to expect:

Target last posted its earnings data on August 17th, 2021. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Target has generated $9.42 earnings per share over the last year ($12.56 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.2. Earnings for Target are expected to decrease by -2.02% in the coming year, from $12.86 to $12.60 per share. Target has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 17th, 2021. Target will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 17th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Target are expected to decrease by -2.02% in the coming year, from $12.86 to $12.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Target is 20.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.14. The P/E ratio of Target is 20.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 21.69. Target has a PEG Ratio of 1.36. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Target has a P/B Ratio of 8.33. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$50.83 And 5 day price change is $2.63 (5.43%) with average volume for 5 day average is 3,899,973. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $50.11 and 20 day price change is $2.68 (5.54%) and average 20 day moving volume is 4,089,433. 50 day moving average is $49.52 and 50 day price change is $0.90 ( 1.80%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 4,580,891. 200 day moving average is $44.82 and 200 day price change is $16.26 (46.76%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 5,716,003.

Other owners latest trading in Synchrony Financial :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. were 1,065,264 which equates to market value of $52.07M and appx 0.10% owners of Synchrony Financial

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Csenge Advisory Group were 22,171 which equates to market value of $1.11M and appx 0.10% owners of Synchrony Financial

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Kestra Advisory Services LLC were 14,012 which equates to market value of $0.69M and appx 0.00% owners of Synchrony Financial

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 92.61% for Synchrony Financial

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING