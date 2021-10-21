Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Target Raised by Stephens to $56.00

Synovus Financial stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Synovus Financial stock Target Raised by Stephens on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $56.00. The analysts previously had $52.00 target price. Stephens’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Synovus Financial traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, reaching $49.40. 1672044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1047547. On Wednesday, Shares of Synovus Financial closed at $49.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day moving average is $43.99.Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $50.51. While on yearly highs and lows, Synovus Financial today has traded high as $49.95 and has touched $47.94 on the downward trend.

Synovus Financial Earnings and What to expect:

Synovus Financial last posted its earnings results on October 18th, 2021. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial has generated $2.41 earnings per share over the last year ($3.90 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. Earnings for Synovus Financial are expected to decrease by -8.91% in the coming year, from $4.49 to $4.09 per share. Synovus Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Synovus Financial is 12.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.27. The P/E ratio of Synovus Financial is 12.67, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.93. Synovus Financial has a PEG Ratio of 1.12. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Synovus Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.58. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$46.97 And 5 day price change is $4.17 (9.22%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,132,860. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $45.22 and 20 day price change is $9.60 (24.12%) and average 20 day moving volume is 963,590. 50 day moving average is $43.28 and 50 day price change is $5.70 ( 13.04%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 913,648. 200 day moving average is $43.99 and 200 day price change is $16.71 (51.12%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 936,671.

Other owners latest trading in Synovus Financial :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Sippican Capital Advisors were 12,575 which equates to market value of $0.55M and appx 0.50% owners of Synovus Financial

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Kestra Advisory Services LLC were 11,758 which equates to market value of $0.52M and appx 0.00% owners of Synovus Financial

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund were 49,019 which equates to market value of $2.15M and appx 0.00% owners of Synovus Financial

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 76.40% for Synovus Financial

