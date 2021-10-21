TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Downgraded by SVB Leerink LLC to Market Perform

TCR2 Therapeutics stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. TCR2 Therapeutics Downgraded by SVB Leerink LLC on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Market Perform. The analysts previously had rating of Outperform.

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics traded down -$0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $7.20. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988731. Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics were trading at $7.20 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average is $19.46.TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $35.86. While on yearly highs and lows, TCR2 Therapeutics's today has traded high as $7.97 and has touched $7.09 on the downward trend.

TCR2 Therapeutics Earnings and What to expect:

TCR2 Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. TCR2 Therapeutics has generated ($2.40) earnings per share over the last year (($2.33) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for TCR2 Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.61) to ($2.89) per share. TCR2 Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of TCR2 Therapeutics is -3.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. TCR2 Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 1.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $7.86 And 5 day price change is -$1.08 (-13.04%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,109,920. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $8.20 and 20 day price change is -$2.09 (-22.50%) and average 20 day moving volume is 837,615. 50 day moving average is $12.44 and 50 day price change is -$6.60 ( -47.83%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 796,672. 200 day moving average is $19.46 and 200 day price change is -$22.32 (-75.61%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 519,586.

Other owners latest trading in TCR2 Therapeutics :

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 56,990 which equates to market value of $0.94M and appx 0.00% owners of TCR2 Therapeutics

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 156,580 which equates to market value of $2.57M and appx 0.00% owners of TCR2 Therapeutics

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Wells Fargo & Company MN were 65,645 which equates to market value of $1.08M and appx 0.00% owners of TCR2 Therapeutics

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 91.77% for TCR2 Therapeutics

