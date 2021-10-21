Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Target Raised by Robert W. Baird to $888.00

Tesla stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Tesla stock Target Raised by Robert W. Baird on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $888.00. The analysts previously had $764.00 target price. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Tesla traded up $26.98 on Wednesday, reaching $892.78. 7899565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18791925. On Wednesday, Shares of Tesla closed at $892.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $757.88 and its 200 day moving average is $710.82.Tesla has a 12 month low of $379.11 and a 12 month high of $900.40. While on yearly highs and lows, Tesla today has traded high as $892.87 and has touched $855.50 on the downward trend.

Tesla Earnings and What to expect:

Tesla last released its quarterly earnings data on October 19th, 2021. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Tesla has generated $0.64 earnings per share over the last year ($1.92 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.9. Earnings for Tesla are expected to grow by 57.23% in the coming year, from $3.39 to $5.33 per share.

The P/E ratio of Tesla is 450.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.29. The P/E ratio of Tesla is 450.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 20.56. Tesla has a PEG Ratio of 6.20. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Tesla has a P/B Ratio of 35.57. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$858.97 And 5 day price change is $33.33 (4.07%) with average volume for 5 day average is 14,959,299. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $806.06 and 20 day price change is $98.01 (13.00%) and average 20 day moving volume is 18,381,094. 50 day moving average is $757.88 and 50 day price change is $143.83 ( 20.32%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 17,747,109. 200 day moving average is $710.82 and 200 day price change is $95.67 (12.66%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 26,721,584.

Other owners latest trading in Tesla :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC were 1,002 which equates to market value of $0.78M and appx 0.10% owners of Tesla

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Avantax Advisory Services Inc. were 20,708 which equates to market value of $16.08M and appx 0.30% owners of Tesla

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Bridgeworth LLC were 1,801 which equates to market value of $1.40M and appx 0.40% owners of Tesla

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 40.28% for Tesla

