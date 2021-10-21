The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Target Raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to $60.00

The Bank of New York Mellon stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. The Bank of New York Mellon stock Target Raised by Credit Suisse Group AG on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $60.00. The analysts previously had $56.00 target price. Credit Suisse Group AG’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $59.31. 6276399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5162766. On Wednesday, Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon closed at $59.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.83 and its 200 day moving average is $49.29.The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $33.19 and a 12 month high of $59.66. While on yearly highs and lows, The Bank of New York Mellon today has traded high as $59.66 and has touched $57.47 on the downward trend.

The Bank of New York Mellon Earnings and What to expect:

The Bank of New York Mellon last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 18th, 2021. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company earned $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Its revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. The Bank of New York Mellon has generated $4.01 earnings per share over the last year ($3.87 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.3. Earnings for The Bank of New York Mellon are expected to grow by 11.06% in the coming year, from $4.16 to $4.62 per share. The Bank of New York Mellon has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 19th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for The Bank of New York Mellon are expected to grow by 11.06% in the coming year, from $4.16 to $4.62 per share. The P/E ratio of The Bank of New York Mellon is 15.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.26. The P/E ratio of The Bank of New York Mellon is 15.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.93. The Bank of New York Mellon has a PEG Ratio of 2.08. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Bank of New York Mellon has a P/B Ratio of 1.27. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$57.62 And 5 day price change is $4.02 (7.27%) with average volume for 5 day average is 5,807,700. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $54.67 and 20 day price change is $9.38 (18.79%) and average 20 day moving volume is 4,980,830. 50 day moving average is $53.83 and 50 day price change is $5.48 ( 10.18%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 4,842,496. 200 day moving average is $49.29 and 200 day price change is $17.15 (0.4068) and with average volume for 200 days is : 5,174,989.

Other owners latest trading in The Bank of New York Mellon :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC were 2,354 which equates to market value of $0.12M and appx 0.00% owners of The Bank of New York Mellon

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. were 491,583 which equates to market value of $25.48M and appx 0.10% owners of The Bank of New York Mellon

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Donald L. Hagan LLC were 22,780 which equates to market value of $1.18M and appx 0.70% owners of The Bank of New York Mellon

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 82.50% for The Bank of New York Mellon

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING