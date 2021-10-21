The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Target Raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to $156.00

The Clorox stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. The Clorox stock Target Raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $156.00. The analysts previously had $153.00 target price. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of -1.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of The Clorox traded up $3.55 on tuesday, reaching $162.58. 645935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1206682. On tuesday, Shares of The Clorox closed at $162.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.18 and its 200 day moving average is $180.70.The Clorox has a 12 month low of $156.23 and a 12 month high of $231.11. While on yearly highs and lows, The Clorox today has traded high as $162.76 and has touched $159.31 on the downward trend.

The Clorox Earnings and What to expect:

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$161.38 And 5 day price change is -$0.14 (-0.09%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,140,895. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $163.48 and 20 day price change is -$1.60 (-0.99%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,082,369. 50 day moving average is $166.18 and 50 day price change is -$4.25 ( -2.58%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,209,134. 200 day moving average is $180.70 and 200 day price change is -$39.42 (-19.71%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,507,916.

Other owners latest trading in The Clorox :

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Kestra Advisory Services LLC were 12,313 which equates to market value of $2.04M and appx 0.00% owners of The Clorox

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC were 15,647 which equates to market value of $2.59M and appx 0.70% owners of The Clorox

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund were 27,760 which equates to market value of $4.60M and appx 0.10% owners of The Clorox

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 77.77% for The Clorox

