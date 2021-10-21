Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC)

Earnings results for The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC)

The Gorman-Rupp last posted its earnings data on July 22nd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company earned $93.02 million during the quarter. The Gorman-Rupp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.09 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.2. The Gorman-Rupp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC)

Dividend Strength: The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC)

The Gorman-Rupp pays a meaningful dividend of 1.58%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Gorman-Rupp has been increasing its dividend for 7 years.

Insiders buying/selling: The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC)

In the past three months, The Gorman-Rupp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $59,381.00 in company stock. Only 7.20% of the stock of The Gorman-Rupp is held by insiders. 55.12% of the stock of The Gorman-Rupp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC



The P/E ratio of The Gorman-Rupp is 36.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of The Gorman-Rupp is 36.24, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 33.76. The Gorman-Rupp has a P/B Ratio of 3.27. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

