Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for The Greenbrier Companies stock is Buy based on the current 4 buy ratings for GBX. The average twelve-month price target for The Greenbrier Companies is $49.50 with a high price target of $56.00 and a low price target of $40.00.

The Greenbrier Companies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $49.50, The Greenbrier Companies has a forecasted upside of 3.7% from its current price of $47.72. The Greenbrier Companies has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

The Greenbrier Companies pays a meaningful dividend of 2.32%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Greenbrier Companies has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Greenbrier Companies is 51.43%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Greenbrier Companies will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.62% next year. This indicates that The Greenbrier Companies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, The Greenbrier Companies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.74% of the stock of The Greenbrier Companies is held by insiders. 98.45% of the stock of The Greenbrier Companies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for The Greenbrier Companies are expected to grow by 254.55% in the coming year, from $0.88 to $3.12 per share. The P/E ratio of The Greenbrier Companies is 4,776.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.26. The P/E ratio of The Greenbrier Companies is 4,776.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 45.92. The Greenbrier Companies has a PEG Ratio of 1.99. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Greenbrier Companies has a P/B Ratio of 1.06. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

