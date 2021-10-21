The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. The Liberty SiriusXM Group Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Strong-Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $49.34. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669660. Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group were trading at $49.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.29 and its 200 day moving average is $45.36.The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $48.21 and a 12 month high of $50.39. While on yearly highs and lows, The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s today has traded high as $49.76 and has touched $48.21 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Earnings and What to expect:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group last posted its earnings data on August 6th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.64. The company earned $2.16 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has generated $0.58 earnings per share over the last year (($1.64) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group are expected to grow by 188.57% in the coming year, from $1.05 to $3.03 per share. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group are expected to grow by 188.57% in the coming year, from $1.05 to $3.03 per share. The P/E ratio of The Liberty SiriusXM Group is -30.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of The Liberty SiriusXM Group is -30.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $48.73 And 5 day price change is $1.05 (2.17%) with average volume for 5 day average is 515,800. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $48.30 and 20 day price change is $1.96 (4.14%) and average 20 day moving volume is 589,025. 50 day moving average is $48.29 and 50 day price change is $1.63 ( 3.42%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 675,118. 200 day moving average is $45.36 and 200 day price change is $6.91 (16.29%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 771,704.

Other owners latest trading in The Liberty SiriusXM Group :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. were 20,439 which equates to market value of $0.97M and appx 0.70% owners of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Kestra Advisory Services LLC were 18,009 which equates to market value of $0.86M and appx 0.00% owners of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund were 67,368 which equates to market value of $3.20M and appx 0.00% owners of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 82.89% for The Liberty SiriusXM Group

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING