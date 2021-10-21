Earnings and Growth Analysis : The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Earnings results for The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 22nd, 2021. The Simply Good Foods will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, October 22nd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13723757”.

Analyst Opinion on The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

According to the issued ratings of 10 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for The Simply Good Foods stock is Hold based on the current 6 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for SMPL. The average twelve-month price target for The Simply Good Foods is $37.45 with a high price target of $43.00 and a low price target of $30.00.

The Simply Good Foods has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $37.45, The Simply Good Foods has a forecasted upside of 9.7% from its current price of $34.15. The Simply Good Foods has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods does not currently pay a dividend. The Simply Good Foods does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

In the past three months, The Simply Good Foods insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,151,923.00 in company stock. Only 4.00% of the stock of The Simply Good Foods is held by insiders. 89.52% of the stock of The Simply Good Foods is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL



Earnings for The Simply Good Foods are expected to grow by 15.97% in the coming year, from $1.19 to $1.38 per share. The P/E ratio of The Simply Good Foods is 56.92, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.24. The P/E ratio of The Simply Good Foods is 56.92, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 41.84. The Simply Good Foods has a P/B Ratio of 2.86. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

