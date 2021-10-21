Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Trinseo stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Trinseo Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Strong-Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Trinseo traded down -$1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $54.94. 118705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398108. Shares of Trinseo were trading at $54.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.96 and its 200 day moving average is $58.79.Trinseo has a 12 month low of $54.63 and a 12 month high of $76.49. While on yearly highs and lows, Trinseo’s today has traded high as $56.13 and has touched $54.63 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Trinseo Earnings and What to expect:

Trinseo last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. Trinseo has generated $2.05 earnings per share over the last year ($10.09 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.4. Earnings for Trinseo are expected to decrease by -41.47% in the coming year, from $10.90 to $6.38 per share. Trinseo has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 5th, 2021. Trinseo will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 8th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Trinseo are expected to decrease by -41.47% in the coming year, from $10.90 to $6.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Trinseo is 5.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.30. The P/E ratio of Trinseo is 5.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 16.46. Trinseo has a P/B Ratio of 3.57. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $55.58 And 5 day price change is -$0.68 (-1.22%) with average volume for 5 day average is 203,136. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $55.67 and 20 day price change is $1.55 (2.90%) and average 20 day moving volume is 346,694. 50 day moving average is $51.96 and 50 day price change is $1.65 ( 3.10%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 366,524. 200 day moving average is $58.79 and 200 day price change is $0.06 (0.11%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 373,883.

Other owners latest trading in Trinseo :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Everence Capital Management Inc. were 11,030 which equates to market value of $0.60M and appx 0.00% owners of Trinseo

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL were 10,000 which equates to market value of $0.54M and appx 0.00% owners of Trinseo

On 10/20/2021 shares held by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC were 15,254 which equates to market value of $0.82M and appx 0.50% owners of Trinseo

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 91.84% for Trinseo

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING