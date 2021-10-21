Will stock surge before Earnings results? Triton International (NYSE:TRTN)

Earnings results for Triton International (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International last released its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $369.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.43 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Triton International has generated $4.61 earnings per share over the last year ($5.10 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.0. Earnings for Triton International are expected to decrease by -0.95% in the coming year, from $8.45 to $8.37 per share. Triton International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021. Triton International will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, October 26th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Triton International (NYSE:TRTN)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Triton International stock is Buy based on the current 2 buy ratings for TRTN. The average twelve-month price target for Triton International is $70.00 with a high price target of $70.00 and a low price target of $70.00.

Triton International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $70.00, Triton International has a forecasted upside of 25.0% from its current price of $56.00. Triton International has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Triton International (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.15%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Triton International has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Triton International is 49.46%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Triton International will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.24% next year. This indicates that Triton International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Triton International (NYSE:TRTN)

In the past three months, Triton International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of Triton International is held by insiders. 67.06% of the stock of Triton International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN



Earnings for Triton International are expected to decrease by -0.95% in the coming year, from $8.45 to $8.37 per share. The P/E ratio of Triton International is 10.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of Triton International is 10.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 45.92. Triton International has a PEG Ratio of 0.61. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Triton International has a P/B Ratio of 1.91. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

