U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

U.S. Gold stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. U.S. Gold Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Sell.

Shares of U.S. Gold traded down -$0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 8755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22607. Shares of U.S. Gold were trading at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $10.88.U.S. Gold has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $17.40. While on yearly highs and lows, U.S. Gold's today has traded high as $10.16 and has touched $10.00 on the downward trend.

U.S. Gold Earnings and What to expect:

U.S. Gold last released its earnings data on September 13th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Gold has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for U.S. Gold are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.72) to ($1.68) per share. U.S. Gold has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, December 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

U.S. Gold has a P/B Ratio of 2.34. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $10.06 And 5 day price change is -$0.05 (-0.44%) with average volume for 5 day average is 8,895. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $10.13 and 20 day price change is -$0.75 (-6.91%) and average 20 day moving volume is 17,154. 50 day moving average is $10.00 and 50 day price change is $0.05 ( 0.50%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 21,389. 200 day moving average is $10.88 and 200 day price change is -$4.56 (-31.11%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 55,985.

Other owners latest trading in U.S. Gold :

On 8/13/2021 shares held by LPL Financial LLC were 51,157 which equates to market value of $0.57M and appx 0.00% owners of U.S. Gold

On 8/13/2021 shares held by Geode Capital Management LLC were 51,524 which equates to market value of $0.57M and appx 0.00% owners of U.S. Gold

On 8/13/2021 shares held by Vanguard Group Inc. were 262,762 which equates to market value of $2.92M and appx 0.00% owners of U.S. Gold

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 5.97% for U.S. Gold

