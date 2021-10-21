U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

U.S. Physical Therapy stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. U.S. Physical Therapy Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $107.83. 4630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50719. Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy were trading at $107.83 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $111.73 and its 200 day moving average is $116.81.U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $107.80 and a 12 month high of $143.67. While on yearly highs and lows, U.S. Physical Therapy's today has traded high as $109.23 and has touched $107.80 on the downward trend.

U.S. Physical Therapy Earnings and What to expect:

U.S. Physical Therapy last issued its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $126.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.10 million. U.S. Physical Therapy has generated $2.99 earnings per share over the last year ($2.32 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.5. Earnings for U.S. Physical Therapy are expected to grow by 8.04% in the coming year, from $3.11 to $3.36 per share. U.S. Physical Therapy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 4th, 2021. U.S. Physical Therapy will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 4th at 10:30 AM Eastern.

Earnings for U.S. Physical Therapy are expected to grow by 8.04% in the coming year, from $3.11 to $3.36 per share. The P/E ratio of U.S. Physical Therapy is 46.47, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.30. The P/E ratio of U.S. Physical Therapy is 46.47, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 33.69. U.S. Physical Therapy has a P/B Ratio of 4.99. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $106.24 And 5 day price change is $2.87 (2.73%) with average volume for 5 day average is 30,477. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $109.32 and 20 day price change is -$5.53 (-4.87%) and average 20 day moving volume is 46,444. 50 day moving average is $111.73 and 50 day price change is -$4.69 ( -4.16%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 49,492. 200 day moving average is $116.81 and 200 day price change is -$19.10 (-15.03%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 62,860.

Other owners latest trading in U.S. Physical Therapy :

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Copeland Capital Management LLC were 315,907 which equates to market value of $34.94M and appx 1.20% owners of U.S. Physical Therapy

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC were 6,804 which equates to market value of $0.75M and appx 0.30% owners of U.S. Physical Therapy

On 10/18/2021 shares held by Ellsworth Advisors LLC were 4,476 which equates to market value of $0.50M and appx 0.20% owners of U.S. Physical Therapy

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 98.34% for U.S. Physical Therapy

