How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Earnings results for United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares last announced its earnings data on July 22nd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $249.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.95 million. United Bankshares has generated $2.40 earnings per share over the last year ($3.07 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.0. Earnings for United Bankshares are expected to decrease by -10.18% in the coming year, from $2.75 to $2.47 per share. United Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI)

According to the issued ratings of 4 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for United Bankshares stock is Hold based on the current 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for UBSI. The average twelve-month price target for United Bankshares is $31.89 with a high price target of $34.67 and a low price target of $29.00.

United Bankshares has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.89, United Bankshares has a forecasted downside of 13.4% from its current price of $36.84. United Bankshares has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 3.86%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. United Bankshares has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of United Bankshares is 58.33%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, United Bankshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 56.68% next year. This indicates that United Bankshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI)

In the past three months, United Bankshares insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.43% of the stock of United Bankshares is held by insiders. 66.31% of the stock of United Bankshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI)



Earnings for United Bankshares are expected to decrease by -10.18% in the coming year, from $2.75 to $2.47 per share. The P/E ratio of United Bankshares is 12.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of United Bankshares is 12.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.93. United Bankshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.11. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

