Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Target Raised by Canaccord Genuity to C$7.50

Uranium Royalty stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Uranium Royalty stock Target Raised by Canaccord Genuity on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of C$7.50. The analysts previously had C$7.00 target price. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Uranium Royalty traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $5.78. 2605339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1603624. On Wednesday, Shares of Uranium Royalty closed at $5.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81.Uranium Royalty has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $5.80. While on yearly highs and lows, Uranium Royalty today has traded high as $5.80 and has touched $5.04 on the downward trend.

Uranium Royalty Earnings and What to expect:

Uranium Royalty has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, December 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Uranium Royalty are expected to remain at ($0.03) per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of Uranium Royalty is -578.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Uranium Royalty has a P/B Ratio of 7.23. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$5.07 And 5 day price change is $0.84 (17.00%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,468,500. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $4.34 and 20 day price change is $1.53 (36.00%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,262,865. 50 day moving average is $3.68 and 50 day price change is $3.21 ( 124.90%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,091,754. 200 day moving average is $2.81 and 200 day price change is $4.54 (367.98%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 399,414.

Other owners latest trading in Uranium Royalty :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. were 40,600 which equates to market value of $0.15M and appx 0.00% owners of Uranium Royalty

On 10/14/2021 shares held by WESPAC Advisors LLC were 19,416 which equates to market value of $70K and appx 0.00% owners of Uranium Royalty

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Millennium Management LLC were 49,121 which equates to market value of $0.15M and appx 0.00% owners of Uranium Royalty

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 1.92% for Uranium Royalty

