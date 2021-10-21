US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

US Ecology stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. US Ecology Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/20/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of US Ecology traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $31.56. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226480. Shares of US Ecology were trading at $31.56 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $34.18 and its 200 day moving average is $37.92.US Ecology has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $45.72. While on yearly highs and lows, US Ecology's today has traded high as $31.56 and has touched $30.52 on the downward trend.

US Ecology Earnings and What to expect:

US Ecology last released its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company earned $240.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.70 million. US Ecology has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year (($2.93) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for US Ecology are expected to grow by 108.00% in the coming year, from $0.50 to $1.04 per share. US Ecology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 5th, 2021. US Ecology will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, November 5th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10160909”.

Earnings for US Ecology are expected to grow by 108.00% in the coming year, from $0.50 to $1.04 per share. The P/E ratio of US Ecology is -10.77, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. US Ecology has a P/B Ratio of 1.65. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $31.26 And 5 day price change is $1.17 (3.85%) with average volume for 5 day average is 236,200. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $32.02 and 20 day price change is -$2.38 (-7.01%) and average 20 day moving volume is 241,530. 50 day moving average is $34.18 and 50 day price change is -$5.91 ( -15.77%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 190,082. 200 day moving average is $37.92 and 200 day price change is -$3.37 (-9.65%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 163,189.

Other owners latest trading in US Ecology :

On 10/18/2021 shares held by Raymond James Trust N.A. were 8,678 which equates to market value of $0.28M and appx 0.00% owners of US Ecology

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System were 15,200 which equates to market value of $0.49M and appx 0.00% owners of US Ecology

On 10/7/2021 shares held by Berman Capital Advisors LLC were 1,138 which equates to market value of $36K and appx 0.00% owners of US Ecology

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 87.46% for US Ecology

