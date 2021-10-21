Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Usio stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Usio Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Usio traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $6.00. 115395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65145. Shares of Usio were trading at $6.00 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85.Usio has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $8.19. While on yearly highs and lows, Usio's today has traded high as $6.00 and has touched $5.88 on the downward trend.

Usio Earnings and What to expect:

Usio last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. Usio has generated ($0.23) earnings per share over the last year (($0.08) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Usio are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.04) to ($0.03) per share. Usio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Usio are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.04) to ($0.03) per share. The P/E ratio of Usio is -74.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Usio is -74.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Usio has a P/B Ratio of 8.90. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $5.88 And 5 day price change is $0.01 (0.17%) with average volume for 5 day average is 75,259. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $5.96 and 20 day price change is -$0.23 (-3.69%) and average 20 day moving volume is 52,370. 50 day moving average is $5.89 and 50 day price change is $0.64 ( 11.94%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 84,536. 200 day moving average is $5.85 and 200 day price change is $2.75 (84.61%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 154,145.

Other owners latest trading in Usio :

On 9/17/2021 shares held by Virtu Financial LLC were 12,194 which equates to market value of $78K and appx 0.00% owners of Usio

On 8/25/2021 shares held by Marshall Wace LLP were 179,180 which equates to market value of $1.15M and appx 0.00% owners of Usio

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 139,213 which equates to market value of $0.89M and appx 0.00% owners of Usio

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 18.90% for Usio

