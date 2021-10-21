Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for V.F. (NYSE:VFC)

Earnings results for V.F. (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. last released its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2021. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm earned $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Its revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. V.F. has generated $1.31 earnings per share over the last year ($2.59 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.5. Earnings for V.F. are expected to grow by 16.21% in the coming year, from $3.27 to $3.80 per share. V.F. has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 22nd, 2021. V.F. will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, October 22nd at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on V.F. (NYSE:VFC)

According to the issued ratings of 14 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for V.F. stock is Buy based on the current 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 11 buy ratings for VFC. The average twelve-month price target for V.F. is $91.08 with a high price target of $106.00 and a low price target of $72.00.

V.F. has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $91.08, V.F. has a forecasted upside of 23.2% from its current price of $73.93. V.F. has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: V.F. (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. pays a meaningful dividend of 2.67%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. V.F. has been increasing its dividend for 49 years. The dividend payout ratio of V.F. is 149.62%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, V.F. will have a dividend payout ratio of 51.58% next year. This indicates that V.F. will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: V.F. (NYSE:VFC)

In the past three months, V.F. insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.85% of the stock of V.F. is held by insiders. 82.24% of the stock of V.F. is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of V.F. (NYSE:VFC



Earnings for V.F. are expected to grow by 16.21% in the coming year, from $3.27 to $3.80 per share. The P/E ratio of V.F. is 28.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of V.F. is 28.54, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 21.78. V.F. has a PEG Ratio of 0.88. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. V.F. has a P/B Ratio of 9.48. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

