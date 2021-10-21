Vale (NYSE:VALE) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Underperform

Vale stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Vale Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Underperform. The analysts previously had rating of Outperform.

Shares of Vale traded down -$0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $13.05. 30500905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36603606. Shares of Vale were trading at $13.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $18.99.Vale has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $23.18. While on yearly highs and lows, Vale’s today has traded high as $13.32 and has touched $13.02 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Vale Earnings and What to expect:

Vale last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. The business earned $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Vale has generated $2.11 earnings per share over the last year ($3.29 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.0. Earnings for Vale are expected to decrease by -14.91% in the coming year, from $5.70 to $4.85 per share. Vale has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Vale are expected to decrease by -14.91% in the coming year, from $5.70 to $4.85 per share. The P/E ratio of Vale is 4.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.28. The P/E ratio of Vale is 4.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 16.44. Vale has a PEG Ratio of 0.10. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Vale has a P/B Ratio of 1.94. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $14.12 And 5 day price change is -$1.30 (-8.96%) with average volume for 5 day average is 29,791,211. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $14.23 and 20 day price change is -$1.65 (-11.17%) and average 20 day moving volume is 33,134,828. 50 day moving average is $16.69 and 50 day price change is -$7.87 ( -37.40%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 31,856,732. 200 day moving average is $18.99 and 200 day price change is -$4.99 (-27.51%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 29,322,021.

Other owners latest trading in Vale :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. were 232,704 which equates to market value of $3.25M and appx 0.10% owners of Vale

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Kestra Advisory Services LLC were 157,611 which equates to market value of $2.20M and appx 0.00% owners of Vale

On 10/19/2021 shares held by Arkadios Wealth Advisors were 2,054 which equates to market value of $28K and appx 0.00% owners of Vale

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 24.60% for Vale

