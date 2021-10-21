Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Valneva stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Valneva Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/21/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Valneva traded up $2.97 on Wednesday, reaching $44.96. 205324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141486. Shares of Valneva were trading at $44.96 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average is N/A.Valneva has a 12 month low of $43.15 and a 12 month high of $59.15. While on yearly highs and lows, Valneva's today has traded high as $45.51 and has touched $43.15 on the downward trend.

Valneva Earnings and What to expect:

Valneva last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $1.16. The company earned $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.98 million. Valneva has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Valneva are expected to grow by 226.91% in the coming year, from $2.23 to $7.29 per share.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $37.63 And 5 day price change is $16.41 (60.55%) with average volume for 5 day average is 447,372. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $31.32 and 20 day price change is $9.63 (28.42%) and average 20 day moving volume is 126,703. 50 day moving average is $34.13 and 50 day price change is $17.44 ( 66.90%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 114,449. 200 day moving average is N/A and 200 day price change is N/A (N/A) and with average volume for 200 days is : N/A.

Other owners latest trading in Valneva :

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Millennium Management LLC were 9,823 which equates to market value of $0.26M and appx 0.00% owners of Valneva

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Citadel Advisors LLC were 195,000 which equates to market value of $5.14M and appx 0.00% owners of Valneva

On 8/16/2021 shares held by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al were 7,700 which equates to market value of $0.20M and appx 0.00% owners of Valneva

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 1.60% for Valneva

